Porsche 911 S/T Revealed With Pricing for South Africa

Porsche took the covers off the 911 S/T which sees elements from the combining elements from the GT3 Touring and GT3 RS combined to create a lightweight, road-focused model that harkens back to the 1969 911 S.

They will be producing just 1,963 examples of them, and prices in South Africa start from R6,326,000 making it the most expensive new 911 ever.

The 911 S/T combines the naturally aspirated, 518 hp (386 kW) 4.0-litre boxer engine from the 911 GT3 RS with a short-ratio manual transmission. This is complemented by a resolutely lightweight construction and a running-gear setup optimised for agility and drivability. The 911 S/T weighs just 1,380 kilograms (DIN kerb weight, incl. all fluids), making it the lightest model of the 992 generation. The optional Heritage Design Package draws inspiration from the racing version of the 911 S from the late 1960s and early 1970s.

This six-speed manual has shorter ratios than that in the Porsche 911 GT3 and is engaged via a bespoke lightweight clutch – the single-mass flywheel is by itself said to shave 10.5kg.

This “noticeably improves” the responsiveness of the naturally aspirated boxer engine, which “now builds revs with especially bracing speed and directness”, said Porsche.

Also added is a lightweight sports exhaust system that adds “a compelling soundscape”. And, unlike with the 911 GT3 RS, the focus of the 911 S/T has been not on track use but on usability and the driving experience on public roads.

The 911 S/T’s cabin comes with either carbon-fiber-reinforced-plastic bucket seats or four-way-adjustable Sports Seats Plus. The upholstery is available in Classic Cognac cloth with black pinstripes or two-tone semi-aniline leather in a mix of Black and Classic Cognac. The instrument cluster and Chrono package’s clock have green highlights.