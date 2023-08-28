Porsche Selling GT3 Cup Sim Racing Wheel for R200,000

Sim racing fans with an affinity for Porsche and some deep pockets will be excited as you can now buy an ultra-realistic GT3 Cup sim racing wheel.

A genuine Porsche 911 GT3 Cup steering wheel has been modified by Porsche to bolt onto almost any rig and interface with your computer with full functionality. The privilege of owning it will set you back a whopping $10,475 (approx. R200k) before taxes and shipping.

The special wheel is limited to just 150 units worldwide and is made from ultra-light and extremely rigid carbon fibre.

Should you fancy parting with enough money to buy a decent used car for a sim racing wheel, then hit up the Porsche shop and place your order.