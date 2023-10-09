Icons of Porsche Festival Returns To Dubai This November

If you find yourself in Dubai from the 25th to the 26th of November, then best you make your way to the Dubai Design District to attend the biggest car festival in the Middle East.

Icons of Porsche returns for a third year and promises to be the best one yet but the best part is tickets are complimentary and can be scooped here.

One world premiere, the largest number of classic Porsches and a supercar showcase headed by the Mission X hypercar concept are just a few of the highlights confirmed for this year’s third Icons of Porsche. The festival embraces the theme “Dream in Full Colour” to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of Porsche.

Returning to Dubai Design District (D3) under the familiar, iconic backdrop of Dubai’s city skyline, Icons of Porsche welcomed more than 15,000 visitors last year. This year’s festival will ramp up the spectacle even further, not just for Porsche purists but for all brand fans and their families.

“Icons of Porsche shows the passion of the Porsche community in the Middle East and has become an internationally recognised event. Last year we saw appearances from Dr. Wolfgang Porsche, Porsche CEO Dr. Oliver Blume along with racing legends Mark Webber, Timo Bernhard and six-time LeMans winner Jacky Ickx,” said Dr. Manfred Bräunl, Chief Executive Officer of Porsche Middle East and Africa.

“This year we will attempt to go one better with the reveal of several new Porsche models that have never been seen in the region before, including the global reveal of the new Panamera as well as more celebrities, race drivers and entertainment for the whole family.”

The first 911 was unveiled to the public in 1963 and therefore celebrates its 60th Anniversary this year. With its timeless design and breathtaking dynamics, it remains one of the most iconic sports cars built. This year also marks the 100th Anniversary of ‘The 24 Hours of Le Mans’ and Icons of Porsche visitors will see several Le Mans racing cars such as the 917 KH ‘Renntaxi’ and the Porsche RS Spyder.