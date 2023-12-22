Porsche 911 May Get New 3.6-Litre Naturally Aspirated Engine

A new report from Car and Driver suggests certain models of the upcoming 992.2 Porsche 911 will get a new 3.6-litre flat-six naturally aspirated engine which will also be available in a twin-turbo configuration.

The report continues to mention that the engine will find its way into the GTS variants in conjunction with a mild-hybrid setup. That would represent a radical change considering the current 911 GTS has a twin-turbo 3.0-litre.

This would of course see the GTS engine displacement increase but the Turbo models will be decreasing from 3.8 to 3.6-litre.

A major novelty brought by the 992.2 will be the already confirmed hybrid powertrain. The publication continues by claiming the electrified 911 won’t be a PHEV, so you won’t have to charge it yourself. The battery will be juiced up by the combustion engine and through regenerative braking.