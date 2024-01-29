Donal Trump’s Blu Le Mans Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster Sold For R20 Million

This blue Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster was once owned by former US President Donald Trump and this weekend it found a new owner at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction.
The hammer dropped at $1.1 million more than likely making it the most expensive Lamborghini Diablo ever.
This Diablo Roadster VT is a 1997 model, of which only 132 cars were produced for the US market. It has 15,431 miles on the clock and is finished in Blu Le Mans. Trump special-ordered this Diablo in a Blu Le Mans paint colour, which was not offered in 1997, making it the only Diablo painted in this shade for 1997.
Built to succeed the fabled Lamborghini Countach, this 1997 Lamborghini Diablo VT roadster is one of 132 produced for the U.S. market between 1997-99. The Diablo carried on Lamborghini’s tradition of naming cars for fighting bulls; it was named for a legendary bull that battled famed matador “El Chicorro” in the 19th century. What makes this Diablo stand out is the fact that it was ordered new by former President Donald J. Trump, who owned and drove it until he sold it in the summer of 2002. Trump was allowed to custom-order this Diablo because of a special relationship with Lamborghini, which provided him with some “loaner” Diablos for brand and model promotional purposes. Trump special-ordered this Diablo in a Blu Le Mans paint color, which was not offered in 1997, making it the only Diablo painted in this shade for 1997. The car was further personalized with a “Donald Trump 1997 Diablo” plaque installed on the door. This Diablo is powered by a mid-mounted 5.7-liter 48-valve V12 engine that channels 492hp at 7,000 rpm and 430 ft/lbs of torque through a 5-speed manual transmission and all-wheel-drive system. The Viscous Traction (VT) system redirects torque to the front wheels when needed, resulting in superior traction and enabling the car to rocket to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds and hit a top speed of 202 mph. The sale includes the car’s manuals/books, two tool bags and a car cover. This one-off Trump-owned Diablo combines Lamborghini supercar history with American presidential history. It has 24,834 km/15,431 miles (title reads exempt). This Lamborghini has had two owners since Trump’s ownership. CARFAX shows mileage inconsistency on 08/09/2003.Barrett-Jackson Listing