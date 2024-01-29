Donal Trump’s Blu Le Mans Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster Sold For R20 Million

This blue Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster was once owned by former US President Donald Trump and this weekend it found a new owner at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction.

The hammer dropped at $1.1 million more than likely making it the most expensive Lamborghini Diablo ever.

This Diablo Roadster VT is a 1997 model, of which only 132 cars were produced for the US market. It has 15,431 miles on the clock and is finished in Blu Le Mans. Trump special-ordered this Diablo in a Blu Le Mans paint colour, which was not offered in 1997, making it the only Diablo painted in this shade for 1997.