AC Schnitzer Gives BMW X5 LCI More Grunt and Purpose

German tuner AC Schnitzer is giving the new 2024 BMW X5 LCI a makeover, infusing it with an aggressive attitude and additional power.

They have chosen to highlight the xDrive50e, a plug-in hybrid that replaced the xDrive45e last year. However, mods are also available for the xDrive40i and xDrive40d to cater to a wider audience.

For a more assertive look, AC Schnitzer equips the X5 with a custom suspension, lowering the ride height on non-air suspension models by 30mm at the front and 25mm at the rear. The package is completed with imposing 22-inch AC Schnitzer wheels wrapped in high-performance rubber.

The comprehensive body kit boasts a chunky front spoiler lip, a rear diffuser, extended side skirts, and a functional roof spoiler. AC Schnitzer emphasizes that these elements go beyond aesthetics, claiming aerodynamic optimization for improved downforce.

The tuner has unlocked the potential of the xDrive50e, boosting horsepower to 543 hp and torque to a staggering 800 Nm (590 lb-ft). This translates to an increase of 60 hp and 100 Nm (74 lb-ft) compared to the stock model

While not pictured, AC Schnitzer offers a selection of aluminium interior upgrades, including pedals, footrests, shift paddles, and even the iDrive controller. These add a touch of sporty flair to the cabin.