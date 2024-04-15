Listen To The GMA T.50S V12 Sing At Goodwood

Forget about choosing the right radio station – the GMA T.50S Niki Lauda is a track weapon designed to turn your next race into a personal concert. This limited-edition track-only weapon pays homage to F1 legend Niki Lauda and boasts a screaming Cosworth-built 12,100 rpm 3.9-liter V12 engine.

Ditching road car mufflers and restrictions, the T.50S Niki Lauda promises a soundtrack that will redefine what a supercar can and should sound like.

Designed purely for the track, the T.50S Niki Lauda sheds some weight compared to its road-going cousin. It also gets a motorsport-inspired upgrade in the gearbox department, swapping the standard T.50’s manual for a lightning-fast X-Trac paddle shift.

Taking inspiration from Gordon Murray’s championship-winning Brabham BT46B “fan car” of the 1970s, the T.50S Niki Lauda retains the central driving position for a pure, driver-focused experience. Unlike the road car, however, this version ditches the passenger seats altogether – shedding unnecessary weight for ultimate performance.

Forget about street legality – the T.50S Niki Lauda prioritizes raw power and exhilarating track sessions. But worry not, noise ordinance warriors – GMA will provide custom exhaust mufflers to ensure your sonic symphony complies with local track regulations.

So, if you’re one of the fortunate 25 to snag this track-only titan, prepare to experience the closest thing to piloting a 1970s F1 car that money can buy.

Just remember to pack some earplugs – your neighbours might not be as thrilled as you are.