Manhart Pushes Pink BMW M2 To 715 HP

Just a few weeks after unveiling their initial take on the new BMW M2, MANHART Performance raises the bar once again with the MH2 GTR II. This limited-edition (one unit only) beast is a far cry from the subtle styling of the MH2 560, showcasing a complete visual and performance overhaul.

The MH2 GTR II throws subtlety out the window with a striking magenta paint job accented by champagne-coloured MANHART decals. The opulent theme continues with the massive 20- and 21-inch Raffa Wheels RFS-02 Forged Series. A MANHART Variant 4 coilover suspension by KW Suspensions brings the entire package closer to the ground for a more aggressive stance.

MANHART emphasizes the aggressive nature of the MH2 GTR II with a comprehensive carbon fibre upgrade. A menacing front end is achieved with a MANHART hood attachment, kidney grille, front bumper inserts, and a front spoiler. The latter joins the diffuser as parts sourced from Alpha-N. Further aerodynamic enhancements come in the form of a MANHART spoiler lip and a large, fixed rear wing. Both the wing and mirror caps are borrowed from the M Performance Parts program. MANHART side skirts complete the comprehensive exterior makeover.

The focus on extreme performance extends to the interior. The rear seats are sacrificed for a custom-painted (champagne) MANHART roll bar equipped with Schroth racing harnesses and belt tensioners. MANHART floor mats add a final touch of branding to the driver-oriented cabin.

The MH2 GTR II isn’t just about the show as it boasts a beefy 715 HP and 850 Nm of torque. This translates to a blistering 5.76-second sprint from 100 to 200 km/h. The power gain is thanks to their ECU remapping and a MANHART carbon intake.

There are several options available for the exhaust system. As a TÜV-registration-compliant combination, MANHART sport downpipes with HJS catalysts and a MANHART stainless steel exhaust system with valve-control and four matte black 100-millimeter tailpipes are available. For export markets where TÜV approval is not required, there are alternatively or additionally MANHART race downpipes without catalysts, MANHART OPF delete replacement pipes with HJS catalysts and the MANHART OPF/GPF Deleter.