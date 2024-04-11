Mercedes EQS Gets Styling Update To Make It More Like S-Class

Mercedes has refreshed the EQS for 2025, incorporating design cues from their flagship S-Class. The most noticeable change is the redesigned front fascia, featuring a new grille reminiscent of the S-Class and a standing hood ornament. The AMG Line front bumper becomes standard for all trims. The overall silhouette remains similar.

By “new grille” Mercedes means it painted a different design on the panel. Now, instead of piano black or a subtle starburst pattern, it sort of replicates the classic Mercedes grille. It’s still painted on, as three-dimensional shapes could have adverse effects on the EQS’s drag coefficients.

Inside, the luxurious feel is enhanced with chrome accents on the air vents and upgraded rear seating with contrast stitching and Nappa leather piping. Comfort is improved with slightly thicker backrests.

The biggest upgrade lies beneath the familiar exterior. The battery capacity increases from 108.4 kWh to 118.0 kWh, promising a longer range than the 2024 models. The official figures haven’t been released yet, but improvements are expected over the 2024 EQS which offered up to 566 km (352 miles) for the rear-wheel-drive variant.

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS also benefits from a revised regenerative braking system that improves energy recuperation. This system helps maintain the battery’s health by periodically applying the brakes to the discs, even though they’re used less frequently in electric vehicles.

Pricing for the updated EQS is yet to be announced, but it’s likely to start around the same range as the 2024 model.