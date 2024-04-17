Renegade Design BMW 5 Series Body Kit Makes Quite The Impact

The BMW 5 Series (G60) has been around for a year now and while we have to wait a bit longer for a full-fat M5 you can give your 5er a sportier look with the help of Renegade Design

As the title suggests, they do not hold back. Their kit includes a bold new grille, a front lip, and a heavily sculpted hood. Carbon fibre air intakes and bumper accents add a finishing touch up front.

Moving on you get carbon mirror covers as well as side skirts and fender additions. The rear features a prominent diffuser and a more modest spoiler lip. Even the headlights get a makeover, emitting a nostalgic yellow glow.

Custom forged wheels from Renegade Design and a lowered stance further enhance the aggressive aesthetic.

The complete high-gloss plastic kit (excluding lowering and wheels) starts at €10,630. Carbon fibre options range from €24,551 to €27,895, and wheels start at €6,016 for 20 inches and climb to €8,538 for 24 inches (tyres not included).

Intriguingly, Renegade Design claims 24-inch wheels fit the G60. While impressive, it might leave you with minimal tyre sidewall. Engine tuning isn’t included, so ditch those 520i badges.