Limited Volvo XC60 Black Edition Arrives in South Africa

Volvo Car South Africa has announced the arrival of the XC60 Black Edition, featuring a head-turning all-black aesthetic.

Only 23 units are destined for our shores and as you can tell, the Black Edition treatment combines a deep Onyx Black metallic paint finish with a range of blacked-out details. This includes a high-gloss black grille, gloss-black 21-inch 5-spoke alloy wheels, and even a blacked-out version of Volvo’s iconic iron mark logo. The tailgate lettering and badging also receive the black treatment for a truly monochromatic look.

Inside, the XC60 Black Edition boasts a charcoal headliner complemented by a choice of premium materials: charcoal Nappa leather-and-textile upholstery or charcoal ventilated Nappa leather upholstery.

Building on the XC60’s extensive standard features, the Black Edition package is available with two powerful and efficient powertrains:

The mild-hybrid B5 AWD (183 kW / 350 Nm) in Plus specification.

The plug-in hybrid Recharge AWD (340 kW / 709 Nm) in Plus or Ultimate trim.

“The XC60 plays an essential role in the Volvo Cars line-up both here in South Africa and worldwide, so we’re delighted to celebrate this important model’s sustained success with these exclusive new Black Edition derivatives. We’ve no doubt they’ll be snapped up quickly,” said Greg Maruszewski, Managing Director at Volvo Car South Africa.

Pricing: