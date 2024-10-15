The New Porsche 911 GT3 Debuts This Week

Following the debut of the new Porsche 911 (992.2), the arrival of the hardcore GT3 variant was just a matter of time. While a full reveal and official details are yet to come, Porsche has teased the next-generation GT3 with a shadowy image and some early insights.

“The new 911 from the GT department in Flacht will be presented in two variants at the same time. Both have become even more emotional, offer customers even more individuality and feature innovative details.” said the manufacturer.

We expect a standard 911 GT3 and maybe a GT3 Touring at this stage. We would be surprised if the refreshed GT3 RS was part of this reveal.

Powertrain details are scarce, but we can be confident the new 911 GT3 won’t follow the hybrid path of its sibling, the Carrera GTS.

The outgoing 911 GT3 boasts a 4.0-litre, flat-six engine churning out 503 horsepower (375 kW) and 460 Nm (339 lb-ft) of torque.

The new 911 GT3 will undoubtedly be even more powerful but the full picture remains unseen until the official reveal. Thankfully, the wait won’t be long as the new Porsche 911 GT3 debuts this Friday, October 18th at 18:30 CEST.