Manthey Racing Kit For Porsche 911 GT3 RS Costs Over R2 Million

For most people, the standard Porsche 911 GT3 RS is more than they can handle but if you are chasing just that little bit more on the track, Manthey Racing can step in.

In November last year, the Nürburgring-based racing firm revealed its radical kit for the already radical Porsche 911 GT3 RS which was quite easily their most extreme package to date.

As expected, the kit does not come cheap and will cost $116,160 in the USA which excludes installation and taxes.

For that price, you get a massive new wing that retains the DRS functionality of the stock wing but boasts much larger endplates. Manthey replaces the rear glass with a carbon-fibre panel featuring a large fin that diverts hot air from the engine’s radiator, ensuring the coolest possible air intake. Additional fins are added to the roof, and upfront, a larger splitter and dive planes are installed.

The rear diffuser gets larger strakes as well. These tweaks, along with others, increase downforce by 20%, with Porsche quoting a maximum of 1,000 kg at 285 km/h (177 mph). Remarkably, this is achieved without increasing drag.

Manthey also revises the suspension with new coilovers featuring stiffer springs and new adaptive dampers that allow for faster control of damping forces. Braided steel brake lines improve pedal feel, and you can optionally add carbon aero discs to the rear wheels and a Manthey-branded towing eye in your choice of colour.

While Porsche and Manthey haven’t officially recorded a Nürburgring lap time with this GT3 RS kit, expect it to shave at least a few seconds off the standard car’s 6:49.32 lap. It’s a significant investment for what will likely be a marginal performance gain, but if you crave the ultimate road-going Porsche track car, this is it.