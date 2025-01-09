New Porsche 911 Carrera S Gets More Power Without Hybrid

The 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S gets a mid-life refresh, and the big news is a significant power boost. Unlike the latest 991 GTS, this increase isn’t the result of hybrid technology, which will please fans of the iconic sports car.

The Carrera S retains its 3.0-litre twin-turbo flat-six petrol engine but with new turbochargers and a reworked charge air-cooling system. This results in 473 horsepower (353 kW), up from 444 horsepower, while torque remains at 530 Nm. The 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time drops to 3.3 seconds, and the top speed is 308 km/h (191 mph).

All that power goes to the rear wheels only via Porsche’s eight-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission. The base Carrera and Carrera T models offer a six-speed manual gearbox, but it’s not available in the Carrera S.

Porsche claims the new Carrera S is its most dynamic ever. The front suspension geometry has been tweaked, and there’s a new brake system with 408mm discs on the front and 308mm discs at the rear. The Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus system for enhanced agility is now standard, as is a sports exhaust system with silver exhaust tips.

The refreshed design takes cues from previous-generation 911 Turbo models. Changes include a restyled front bumper, new matrix LED headlights, and staggered-size wheels (20-inch front and 21-inch rear).

Like other recently facelifted Porsche 911 variants, the Carrera S ditches the physical rev counter in favour of a new fully digital instrument cluster. A wireless smartphone charger pad is now standard too. The interior comes with black leather as standard, but there’s a lengthy list of optional extras, including extended leather and the familiar Sport Chrono package.

Porsche also offers ceramic composite brakes, rear-wheel steering, and a PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management) sports suspension setup. PASM lowers the ride by 10mm and improves the responsiveness and precision of the adaptive dampers through tweaked hydraulics.

The new Porsche 911 Carrera S is available to order as either a coupe or cabriolet. Prices start from R3,037,000 for the coupe and R3,304,000 for the cabriolet.