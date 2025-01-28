Porsche Taycan GTS Grabs World Record For Longest EV Ice Drift

Porsche’s Taycan GTS has once again made history, this time by setting a Guinness World Record for the longest continuous vehicle drift on ice by an electric vehicle. Behind the wheel of the Taycan GTS, Porsche Experience instructor Jens Richter achieved an impressive feat, completing 132 laps in controlled oversteer. Over the course of 46 minutes, Richter covered a total distance of 17.503 kilometres, securing the fourth Guinness World Records title for the Taycan.

The record attempt took place on January 14, 2025, at the Porsche Arctic Center in Levi, Finland, located approximately 150 km north of the Arctic Circle. The challenging conditions added to the difficulty of the task. “Under the extreme continuous load of the drifting Taycan, the ice track deteriorated faster than expected,” Richter explained. The first attempt had to be aborted after approximately 11 km due to the deteriorating track conditions.

For the second attempt, the team made adjustments, switching to shorter spikes on the tyres and taking advantage of the dropping ice temperatures as night fell. This time, Richter successfully maintained a controlled drift for the full 17.503 km, or 132 laps, using only throttle and steering inputs. This achievement not only secured the world record but also significantly surpassed the previous record of 14.809 kilometres.

This latest achievement adds to the Taycan’s growing list of Guinness World Records. In 2023, the Taycan Cross Turismo set a record for the greatest altitude change by an electric car, climbing 5,573 meters along the Xinjiang-Tibet route.

In 2021, racing driver Leh Keen set a record for the fastest speed driven by a vehicle in an enclosed building, reaching 165.1 km/h in a New Orleans exhibition hall. And in 2020, Porsche Experience instructor Dennis Retera drifted exactly 210 laps in a Taycan at the Porsche Experience Center (PEC) Hockenheimring, covering 42.171 kilometres in 55 minutes.