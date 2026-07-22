Why Mercedes-AMG Is Still Holding Back the Return of V8-Powered C63 and E63 Models

Mercedes-AMG has spent the last year expanding its high-performance portfolio with a new generation of electrified models, including the flagship AMG GT four-door and the upcoming CLA AMG. Yet two of the brand’s most iconic nameplates, the C63 and E63, remain missing from the lineup.

According to senior Mercedes-Benz leadership, that is no accident.

AMG Wanted to Perfect Its New V8 First

Mercedes-Benz board member Mathias Geisen recently explained that the company has been focused on ensuring its latest V8 engine meets the standards expected of an AMG flagship before expanding its use across the range.

The updated twin-turbocharged V8 features a flat-plane crankshaft design and recently debuted in the refreshed S-Class. Mercedes believes the engine represents a significant step forward in both refinement and performance, giving the company confidence to consider wider applications in future AMG models.

While Geisen stopped short of confirming exactly where the engine will appear next, he hinted that Mercedes is now evaluating market demand before making further announcements.

C63 and E63 Could Soon Make a Comeback

The timing of those comments is particularly interesting given the current state of AMG’s performance sedan lineup.

The plug-in hybrid four-cylinder C63 is expected to be phased out in the near future as tightening European emissions regulations make its continued production increasingly difficult. Meanwhile, the previous V8-powered E63 disappeared from production back in 2022, leaving a noticeable gap in AMG’s traditional performance hierarchy.

Industry speculation has suggested for some time that both models could eventually return with V8 power, although Mercedes-Benz has yet to officially confirm those plans.

Six-Cylinder AMG Will Arrive First

Before enthusiasts see another V8-powered C-Class, Mercedes-AMG has already confirmed that a new six-cylinder performance version of the C-Class is on the way.

Expected to wear the C53 badge, the new model will slot beneath any future V8 flagship, leaving room in the lineup should AMG decide to revive the C63 with eight-cylinder power.

The CLE Is Already Confirmed for V8 Power

Although the future of the C63 and E63 remains under wraps, Mercedes-AMG has already confirmed that a V8-powered version of the CLE Coupé is in development.

That announcement signals the company is far from abandoning large-capacity engines. Instead, it appears AMG is taking a measured approach by introducing its latest V8 into selected models before expanding it across more of its performance range.

For AMG fans waiting for the return of the C63 and E63, the message is clear: the V8 isn’t gone, but Mercedes wants to make sure it gets the formula right before bringing back two of its most celebrated badges.