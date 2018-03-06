Limited-Run Range Rover SV Coupe Revealed

Land Rover teased us a while back but now we get to see the new Range Rover SV Coupé in all it’s glory.

Just like the SVAutobiography, the SV Coupé falls under the Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations division.

The SV Coupé is a so-called Collector’s Edition similar to that of the Jaguar F-Type Project 7 and the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 because it is limited to a production run of 999 units.

This becomes the first odel the SVO team has built from the ground up because they created a unique body for the SV Coupé. It uses the platform of a standard Range Rover with minor modifications and builds its own bodyshell on to that.

Even though it sports just two doors, the SUV has very similar dimensions to a standard four-door Range Rover. The car is 8mm lower and 13mm longer. It is also offered with 23in wheels, a first for Land Rover.

Powering the model is a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 petrol engine producing 557 hp and 700 Nm mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with a rotary drive selector and paddle shifters. Thanks to this it can cover the 0 to 100 km/h sprint in 5.3 seconds.

It also has permanent four-wheel drive with an active locking rear diff assisted by LR’s Terrain Response 2 system.