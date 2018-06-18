Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse Crashes Into Water Barriers At 180 KM/H

The Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse is no slouch considering it packs 1,200 hp (882 kW) and 1,500 Nm of torque so sprinting down a drag strip makes it feel right at home.

Unfortunately things did not end too well for this Veyron owner after he topped out at 208 mph (335 km/h).

The driver simply did not slow down enough before the corner and as the YouTuber who recorded it stated was doing around 110 mph (180 km/h) which caused it to understeer into the water barriers at the end of the runway.

While, the damage looks superficial, it won’t be cheap to repair. The carbon front bumper will have to be replaced along with the grille and headlamps. That said, the owner doesn’t seem too bothered as he was still talking about beating the Huracan after the crash.