Bugatti Destrier Revealed as Stunning One-Off Based on the Bolide

Bugatti has revealed the Destrier, the third bespoke creation from its exclusive Programme Solitaire division. Unlike previous commissions inspired by historical narratives, this one-off takes a different approach, transforming the uncompromising Bolide into an elegant sculpture that celebrates timeless design rather than outright performance.

Named after the powerful medieval war horse ridden by knights, the Destrier strips away the aggressive aerodynamic elements of the Bolide to place its dramatic proportions firmly in the spotlight.

A New Interpretation of the Bugatti Bolide

Although the Destrier shares its carbon fibre monocoque and mechanical underpinnings with the Bolide, its appearance is completely different.

Standing just one metre tall, it is the lowest Bugatti ever created. Larger wheels, measuring 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear, replace the Bolide’s smaller track-focused setup, giving the car an even more striking stance.

The design explores a simple question: what would Bugatti’s most extreme engineering package look like if it was shaped purely for beauty instead of maximum downforce?

The answer is a remarkably clean silhouette with uninterrupted surfaces, restrained detailing and proportions that immediately distinguish it from the race-inspired Bolide.

Inspired by Bugatti’s Greatest Icons

While the Destrier is a modern creation, its philosophy is rooted in Bugatti’s heritage.

The company points to the legendary Type 57 platform, which underpinned both the Le Mans-winning Type 57G Tank racers and the celebrated Type 57SC Atlantic. Those cars demonstrated how a single chassis could give birth to two completely different personalities, one focused on motorsport and the other on timeless beauty.

That connection is acknowledged with a hand-laser engraved plaque above the windscreen depicting both historic models.

Refined Exterior Design

The Destrier introduces a fresh design language for Bugatti.

Its signature C-line has been reinterpreted, briefly breaking ahead of the front wheel before flowing back into the enlarged horseshoe grille. The front end favours elegance over aggression, while the rear features an integrated wing that subtly recalls the Chiron Profilée.

Viewed from the side, the body narrows dramatically behind the cabin before swelling over the rear wheels, creating an athletic stance rarely seen outside concept sketches.

The one-off is finished in an exclusive Sapphire Celeste paint developed solely for this commission. Multiple paint layers and diamond-inspired metallic elements enhance the bodywork, while polished aluminium trim provides contrast.

Only the front splitter and rear diffuser expose tinted carbon fibre, colour-matched to complement the blue exterior. Inside the engine bay, hammered metal finishes pay tribute to medieval armour.

Bespoke Interior Crafted Like Haute Couture

The cabin moves well away from the stripped-back racing environment of the Bolide.

Warm Ambre Voyageur leather and nubuck dominate the interior, accompanied by an advanced three-dimensional knitted textile more commonly associated with luxury fashion and technical sportswear.

Fine copper threads woven into the fabric create a distinctive halo pattern around the cabin, while contrasting stitching highlights the architecture of the dashboard, seats and centre console.

Hammered metal detailing appears throughout the cockpit on the door handles, air vents, steering wheel hub and entry plates, with a discreet French flag serving as a reminder of Bugatti’s origins.

Modern Details Meet Traditional Craftsmanship

The Destrier blends handcrafted finishes with contemporary technology.

Parametric lighting signatures feature in both the headlights and taillights, while the oil filler cap proudly carries the Destrier emblem alongside its unique 1/1 designation, confirming its place as the third Programme Solitaire creation.

W16 Power Remains Untouched

Although the styling has changed dramatically, the engineering underneath remains every bit as extraordinary.

Power comes from Bugatti’s legendary quad-turbocharged 8.0-litre W16 engine, producing 1,600 PS (1,177 kW). Rather than making outright speed the focal point, Bugatti presents the powertrain as a supporting element to a car whose true purpose is celebrating craftsmanship, proportion and timeless design.

Monterey Debut Planned

The Bugatti Destrier will make its public debut during Monterey Car Week, before appearing at the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on 16 August 2026, where it is expected to become one of the standout attractions.