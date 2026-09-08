Ferrari Teases Extreme 296-Based Track Car Ahead Of September 13 Reveal

Ferrari is preparing to add another seriously focused machine to its track-only stable, with the first teaser of a new 296-based model now out in the wild.

The car is expected to make its public debut during Ferrari Racing Days at the Hungaroring in Hungary on 13 September 2026. While Ferrari has yet to confirm the name, rumours suggest it could wear the 296 GT Modificata badge.

Whatever it ends up being called, this will not be another road-going derivative. The newcomer is being developed exclusively for circuit use and is expected to be produced in very limited numbers for some of Ferrari’s most dedicated customers.

Ferrari 296 GT Modificata Spotted Testing At Fiorano

The mystery machine has already been seen undergoing development work at Ferrari’s Fiorano test circuit in Maranello, giving us an early indication of just how far removed it will be from the road-going 296 GTB.

Its proportions remain recognisably 296, but the aerodynamic package has been taken to another level.

The rear is dominated by a huge fixed wing featuring a broad aerofoil, substantial endplates and an unusual central support. Ferrari has also heavily reworked the front end with a deeper, more sculpted bumper, an aggressive splitter and prominent canards.

Elsewhere, the track car appears to feature heavily flared wheel arches, louvres over the front arches and significantly enlarged air intakes towards the rear.

Built For The Circuit

Ferrari has yet to reveal technical details, so power output, weight and performance figures remain under wraps.

What is clear is that this isn’t simply a 296 GTB fitted with a large rear wing. The extent of the aerodynamic changes suggests Ferrari is chasing substantial increases in downforce and high-speed stability.

It will also be interesting to see where the new model sits relative to the existing 296 Challenge, Ferrari’s purpose-built racing version of the 296.

The 296 Challenge ditched the hybrid assistance of the road car and uses its 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 to produce 690 hp (515 kW). It is capable of generating a substantial 870 kg of downforce at 250 km/h (155 mph).

Whether the rumoured 296 GT Modificata follows a similar non-hybrid recipe or retains some form of electrification should become clear at its unveiling.

Ferrari Racing Days Debut Set For September 13

Ferrari Racing Days takes place at the Hungaroring over the weekend of 12 and 13 September, bringing together machinery from Ferrari Challenge, F1 Clienti, the XX Programme and other customer racing programmes.

That makes it a fitting location for Ferrari to pull the covers off its latest track-only creation.

With the debut just days away, we shouldn’t have long to wait for the full specifications and, importantly, confirmation of its official name.

An F80 XX Could Also Be Coming

This may not be the only extreme track project currently occupying Ferrari’s engineers.

Reports suggest Maranello is also developing a track-only derivative of the F80 hypercar, potentially following the same XX philosophy used for machines such as the FXX, 599XX and FXX K.

If an F80 XX does materialise, it should sit considerably higher up Ferrari’s track-only hierarchy than this new 296-based model.

For now, all eyes are on Hungary and 13 September.