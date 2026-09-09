Porsche Officially Exits Bugatti Rimac As Mate Rimac Becomes President of Bugatti Automobiles

Porsche’s involvement in Bugatti Rimac has officially come to an end, with the previously announced sale of its stakes in both Rimac Group and the Bugatti Rimac joint venture now completed.

The move brings a new shareholder structure into effect and gives Mate Rimac greater scope to execute the long-term plan he has been developing for Bugatti since the joint venture was established in 2021.

Porsche Officially Exits Bugatti Rimac

Bugatti Rimac was formed in 2021 through a partnership between Porsche and Rimac Group. At the time, Rimac Group controlled 55% of the joint venture, while Porsche held the remaining 45%.

Porsche also owned a separate 21% stake in Rimac Group.

That arrangement began changing in April 2026 when a consortium led by HOF Capital agreed to acquire Porsche’s interests in both Rimac Group and Bugatti Rimac. BlueFive Capital is the largest investor in the consortium, which also includes institutional investors from the United States and Europe.

The transaction has now been completed, formally ending Porsche’s shareholding in the two companies.

Mate Rimac described Porsche as an important partner in establishing the foundations for Bugatti’s future and said he is looking forward to working with HOF Capital as the company enters its next phase.

Mate Rimac Takes An Even Bigger Role At Bugatti

The ownership changes are being accompanied by a significant reshuffle of the Bugatti Rimac leadership team.

Mate Rimac, who has served as CEO of Bugatti Rimac since 2021, will now also become President of Bugatti Automobiles.

Christophe Piochon is stepping down from his positions as President of Bugatti Automobiles and Chief Operating Officer of Bugatti Rimac. Piochon has spent more than two decades with Bugatti and played a role in some of the company’s most important modern-era projects, stretching from the Veyron through to the new Tourbillon.

Rimac thanked Piochon for his contribution to maintaining the engineering standards, craftsmanship and quality associated with Bugatti’s cars.

Bugatti Rimac Leadership Team Restructured

Further changes are being made around Mate Rimac as the company prepares for its next decade.

Marko Brkljačić, previously Chief Operating Officer at Rimac Technology, is planned to join the Bugatti Rimac leadership team as its new Chief Operating Officer.

Hendrik Malinowski, currently Managing Director of Bugatti Automobiles, is also expected to take on the role of Chief Commercial Officer.

Additional management changes are planned in the near future as the new shareholder and executive structures settle into place.

Bugatti Tourbillon Approaches Final Testing Stage

The shake-up comes at a particularly important point for Bugatti.

Its new La Manufacture production facility in Molsheim opened in July 2026, giving the French marque a new base for the next chapter of its hypercar programme.

At the same time, development of the Bugatti Tourbillon has entered its final testing phase.

The Tourbillon represents a major departure from the Veyron and Chiron formula. Rather than using Bugatti’s famous quad-turbocharged W16, the new hypercar combines a naturally aspirated V16 with a hybrid system.

These developments form part of the ten-year strategy Mate Rimac began shaping after taking charge of Bugatti Rimac in 2021.

With Porsche now out of the ownership structure, new investors on board and Rimac assuming an even more influential position within Bugatti itself, the next phase of the Molsheim marque is firmly taking shape.