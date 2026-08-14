Mansory Reveals Wild Bugatti Mistral Vincero And Chiron Vivere

Mansory is making its first appearance at Monterey Car Week, and the German tuner clearly wasn’t interested in arriving quietly. Instead, it has brought along two heavily reworked Bugatti one-offs called the Vincero and Vivere.

Both follow the familiar Mansory recipe of exposed carbon fibre, substantial aerodynamic changes and completely retrimmed cabins, but the starting points are rather special. Vincero is based on the Bugatti W16 Mistral, while Vivere takes the Chiron in an even more extravagant direction.

Mansory Vincero Takes The W16 Mistral Even Further

The green Vincero starts life as a Bugatti W16 Mistral, the open-top hypercar that brought Bugatti’s road-going W16 era to an end.

Its 8.0-litre quad-turbocharged W16 produces 1,578 hp (1,177 kW), but Mansory has concentrated primarily on making the Mistral considerably more visually aggressive.

What initially looks like green paint is actually tinted clear coat laid over exposed green carbon fibre. The treatment makes the weave part of the overall design rather than simply using carbon as a contrasting detail.

Mansory has then reshaped the exterior with additional vents, louvres, aerodynamic strakes and various new carbon components.

Things become particularly dramatic at the back. A huge rear wing dominates the view, while the redesigned lower section incorporates no fewer than six black exhaust outlets.

Orange detailing provides contrast against the green carbon, appearing as accents and fine pinstriping across the exterior. Mansory branding is equally difficult to miss, with illuminated logos incorporated into areas including the grille and side skirts, plus additional branding on the rear wing.

Orange And Green Take Over The Vincero Cabin

Inside, Mansory has effectively reversed the exterior colour combination.

Bright orange dominates much of the cabin, accompanied by green detailing and extensive bespoke trim. Considering Bugatti already offers customers an enormous amount of freedom through its own personalisation programmes, creating something that looks significantly different is no small task.

Mansory has added its own logos and badges throughout and says the Vincero includes numerous additional bespoke features developed specifically for the car.

Vivere Gives The Bugatti Chiron A Brown Carbon Makeover

The second creation, named Vivere, is based on the Bugatti Chiron.

Compared with the bright Vincero, its colour palette is slightly more restrained, although restrained is a relative term when Mansory is involved.

Brown exposed carbon fibre covers the bodywork, complemented by tan pinstriping and matching exterior accents. The darker finish does a good job of highlighting the Chiron’s familiar curves despite the substantial amount of additional aero hardware.

Mansory has fitted new aerodynamic flicks, enlarged side skirts, additional carbon elements and another enormous fixed rear wing.

The back of the Chiron has also been extensively redesigned. Vivere gets the same six-tailpipe theme as Vincero, although the surrounding bumper treatment isn’t quite as extreme.

There is also Mansory branding throughout the exterior, including prominent logos integrated into the front and rear sections.

Vivere’s Interior Is Just As Bold

Mansory has gone in a completely different direction inside the Vivere.

Cream and caramel-coloured leather cover much of the cabin, joined by bespoke trim pieces and the tuner’s signature branding. Illuminated Mansory logos have even been incorporated into the door panels and footrest.

The result is immediately distinguishable from a factory Chiron interior, which was presumably the entire point of the exercise.

No Extra W16 Power Announced Yet

Mansory frequently combines its extravagant styling packages with substantial performance upgrades, but neither of these Bugattis has received a confirmed power increase.

That’s perhaps understandable considering the immense performance already available from Bugatti’s quad-turbo W16.

The Mistral’s engine produces 1,578 hp (1,177 kW), and similarly powerful versions of the W16 were fitted to later members of the Chiron family. Mansory has left the door open to potential performance changes, but for now there are no official revised figures.

With these cars, standing out appears to have taken priority over extracting even more power from one of the most complicated production engines ever created.

Pricing Remains A Mystery

Mansory hasn’t revealed what either conversion costs, and with one-off commissions of this level, there’s unlikely to be a conventional price list anyway.

Even the donor cars sit at the very top end of the collector market, so adding extensive bespoke carbon bodywork, custom interiors and Mansory’s individual detailing will only push the final values further into hypercar territory.

Whatever they cost, Vincero and Vivere should have little trouble attracting attention among the multimillion-dollar machinery gathered in Monterey.