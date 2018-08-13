CrashVideo

Watch Richard Rawlings Crash A Hellcat While Drag Racing (Showboat Style)

By Zero2Turbo

For those who don’t know who Richard Rawlings is he is the man behind the TV shows Gas Monkey Garage and Fast ‘N Loud and recently he turned up to a drag race meet in a Dodge Hellcat.

Drag racing is not easy when you’ve got supercharged Hemi power under your right foot but after watching the video, you will agree that this was an attempt at showboating gone wrong.

Rawlings hammers into the throttle for several seconds, producing a massive burnout that received applause. When the starter dropped his hands, however, Rawlings was still spinning his tyres stationary, and simply pressed harder on the throttle.

Rawlings took his smoke show on the road and the rest is history…

