Lamborghini Revuelto SV Breaks Hockenheimring Production Car Record Before Debut

Lamborghini has given enthusiasts a taste of what to expect from the upcoming Revuelto SV by confirming that the new flagship has already rewritten the record books.

Ahead of its official world debut on 14 August at The Quail during Monterey Car Week, the Revuelto SV established the fastest lap ever completed by a production car at Germany’s renowned Hockenheimring circuit. Behind the wheel was Lamborghini factory and development driver Marco Mapelli, who stopped the clock at an impressive 1:41.6.

The achievement underlines Lamborghini’s focus on extracting even more performance from the Revuelto platform before the car has even been publicly revealed.

Lamborghini Pushes the Revuelto Formula Even Further

According to Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann, the Revuelto SV has been engineered to elevate every aspect of the driving experience.

The company says every component has been refined with sharper performance, greater driver involvement and even stronger emotional appeal in mind. The Hockenheimring lap record serves as proof that those engineering improvements deliver measurable results on one of Europe’s most demanding racing circuits.

Why Hockenheim Matters

Lamborghini deliberately selected the Hockenheimring as the venue for its record attempt because of the circuit’s reputation as one of the industry’s most respected performance benchmarks.

The German track features a demanding mix of long straights, heavy braking zones and technical corners, making it an ideal location to evaluate acceleration, braking, handling and overall balance. Having hosted Formula 1, DTM and numerous GT championships, Hockenheim remains one of the toughest proving grounds for any high-performance road car.

Marco Mapelli Praises the Revuelto SV

Factory driver Marco Mapelli described the Revuelto SV as reaching a level of capability unlike anything he has previously experienced from Lamborghini.

He explained that the car delivers exceptional harmony between driver and machine, allowing its performance to be accessed with remarkable confidence and precision, even when pushing at the limit. That balance, combined with its outright speed, played a major role in setting the new production car lap record.

World Premiere Set for Monterey Car Week

The Revuelto SV will make its public debut on 14 August during The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, one of the headline events of Monterey Car Week.

It will spearhead Lamborghini’s showcase, which also includes the United States debut of the Urus SE Performante and the global unveiling of the Revuelto Miura 60° Homage. The latter celebrates the iconic Miura alongside the 55th anniversary of the legendary Miura SV.