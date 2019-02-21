Alfa Romeo To Reveal Some Surprises In Geneva



Stelvio Quadrifoglio pictured above

In recent years, Alfa Romeo has been on a bit of a roll. Having introduced the Giulia and Stelvio in their line-up to join the Giulietta, the future is looking bright for the Italian automaker. As a matter of fact, we’ll be seeing what the future will entail for Alfa at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show with a reported new model to be unveiled.

Carscoops recently spoke to Alfa Romeo’s representative in the USA, Berj Alexanian, to get a bit more insight as to what we can expect in Geneva.

“Here’s what I can say at this time: Alfa Romeo will be at the Geneva Motor Show in full force, with our award-winning line-up and something new up our sleeves as well. We’re excited to show everyone a taste of what’s next in the world of Italian performance and luxury. Stay tuned on March 5 to see a glimpse into the next chapter of Alfa Romeo’s legendary story.”

By looking at the company’s plans for 2018 to 2022, we know that Alfa will be updating the Giulia as well as the Stelvio in the not too distant future. These updated versions will see long-wheelbase variants with the Chinese market in mind.

We also know that Alfa Romeo will be introducing two new SUV models. One will compete in the small, compact SUV segment with the likes of the Volvo XC40 and the other to compete with cars such as the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE. Arguably, the most anticipated releases will be the revival of the GTV and 8C names by about 2022.

Considering Alfa’s long and prestigious place in the automotive world, it’s great to see the brand getting a new lease of life. We certainly cannot wait to see how the future will unfold for the brand.