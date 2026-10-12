New Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso Reveals a Bold Design Direction

Alfa Romeo’s new Cuorerosso concept offers a glimpse of where the Italian brand is heading, with cleaner styling and a performance formula that still makes room for petrol power.

The sleek 2+2 fastback explores ideas for future Alfa Romeo models, including a hybrid V6 drivetrain. It arrives as the next Giulia and Stelvio continue their lengthy development programmes, giving enthusiasts something more tangible to get excited about.

Cleaner Styling With Familiar Alfa Romeo Character

The Cuorerosso follows Alfa Romeo’s Necessary Beauty philosophy, which puts proportions and function ahead of decorative details. Designers initially shaped the car without wheels, glass or trim, concentrating on the body before adding the essentials.

At 4.7 metres long, 1.98 metres wide and approximately 1.33 metres tall, with a 2.93-metre wheelbase, it occupies similar territory to the current Giulia. Its broad stance and low roof give it a considerably more dramatic silhouette.

Alfa Romeo has indicated that future models across key market segments will measure up to 4.7 metres long. That puts the concept’s proportions within the scope of its upcoming range, although the Cuorerosso is not a confirmed preview of any single production car.

The abbreviated coda tronca tail draws on Alfa’s aerodynamic heritage, while the pointed nose retains the familiar triangular scudetto grille. Slim headlights give the front an intense expression, and illuminated grille details pulse like a heartbeat.

A Driver-Focused Cabin With Physical Controls

Inside, Alfa Romeo combines digital instruments with controls you can actually turn and press.

The concept uses steer-by-wire technology and a steering wheel with a flattened upper section to improve visibility of the instruments. Its dashboard reworks the traditional twin-pod cannocchiale layout, with separate displays for speed and engine revs during everyday driving.

As the driving becomes more focused, the two instrument elements come together into a single central display, taking inspiration from the original 33 Stradale.

Alfa Romeo believes the idea could be developed for production through Stellantis’s STLA SmartCockpit technology. The aim is to give future cabins a recognisable Alfa identity, even where underlying systems are shared with other brands.

Physical rotary controls remain part of the centre console, keeping frequently used functions within easy reach.

Hybrid V6 Power Hints at Future Quadrifoglio Models

For performance fans, the proposed drivetrain is arguably the most interesting part.

Alfa Romeo envisages a hybrid version of its familiar 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6, paired with all-wheel drive, a torque-converter automatic gearbox and a carbon-fibre driveshaft. The concept’s stated weight is 1,750 kg, although no power or torque figures have been announced.

It suggests electrification could support the next generation of Quadrifoglio models while retaining a petrol engine at their core. That fits with Alfa’s broader plans for a range incorporating mild-hybrid, full-hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric options.

For more on that direction, read our coverage of Alfa Romeo’s hybrid and electric plans for the Giulia and Stelvio.

What Could Reach Production?

Rear-hinged back doors and the unconventional luggage arrangement underline the Cuorerosso’s concept status. The design is intended to influence future cars rather than reach showrooms unchanged.

Beyond the next Giulia and Stelvio, Alfa Romeo is also working on a spiritual successor to the Giulietta hatchback, which could adopt elements of this new styling direction.

After expanding into smaller SUVs with the Tonale and Junior, the Cuorerosso brings the conversation back to the cars enthusiasts want from Alfa Romeo: distinctive shapes, engaging cabins and meaningful performance.

The Quadrifoglio badge remains central to that appeal, as demonstrated by the Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa Edition.