BMW Alpina Tests New V8 Model Beyond 300 KM/H

BMW Alpina’s next chapter is gathering pace. A camouflaged prototype of its first new production model has exceeded 300 km/h (186 mph) during testing at Nardò in southern Italy.

The headline speed is only part of the story. Alpina’s brief is to deliver the composure and comfort expected of a luxury car while travelling at speeds few owners will ever experience.

V8 Power With An Alpina Character

A V8 has been confirmed, although BMW is keeping power, torque and engine capacity under wraps for now.

Development work includes dedicated engine software, revised accelerator response and transmission calibration. The intention is to give the car strong, progressive acceleration without making it feel restless or demanding in everyday driving.

High-Speed Comfort Remains The Priority

BMW brought Alpina into its portfolio as an exclusive standalone brand on 1 January 2026, promising to retain its blend of performance, ride comfort and individual craftsmanship.

As we previously covered in BMW’s plans for Alpina’s new badge and bespoke future, the ambition extends well beyond adding another performance badge to existing models.

BMW positions Alpina around discreet luxury and fast, comfortable long-distance travel. That gives the engineering team a clear target: a car that feels settled and reassuring even as the speed builds.

Familiar Alpina Details Return

The prototype retains two recognisable Alpina features: 20-spoke alloy wheels and four oval exhaust outlets.

Its wheels and bespoke tyres have been developed together, while suspension tuning and aerodynamic work support the broader focus on stability and refinement. These details follow a long tradition of carefully considered upgrades, seen in models such as the Alpina XB7 Manufaktur.

Full Specifications Still To Come

The Nardò outing offers an early indication of the new car’s capability, but it does not establish its official maximum speed. Final outputs and pricing also remain undisclosed.

BMW has yet to announce availability for its new-era Alpina models. For now, the appeal is familiar: serious pace, understated styling and the promise of arriving relaxed.