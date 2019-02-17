Ferrari 488 Successor Will Be Shown To Customers Next Week

Geneva Motor Show is nearly here which means we will be treated to a whole host of new reveals from supercar and hypercar manufacturers. One of these reveals will apparently be the new Ferrari 488 successor and should show its face on the 4th of March.

According to TheSupercarBlog, the car will be shown to prospective customers and people who have already put their deposit down for the car.

Ferrari is organizing a private event next week to unveil the new car to its special clients and as we have seen with Ferrari’s private unveiling events in the past, a picture or two of the new supercar always manages to leak out.

Previous rumors about this car suggested it will use a new twin-turbo V6 engine but that could just remain a rumor as insider info suggests the new car would retain a twin-turbo V8 unit.