Ferrari’s First Production Luce Heads to Auction for Charity

Ferrari’s first electric road car is about to become one of the most talked about lots at this year’s Monterey car week, and the winning bidder won’t just be buying a piece of Maranello history, they’ll be funding a good cause while they’re at it.

Chassis 0 Goes Under the Hammer at Monterey

RM Sotheby’s has confirmed that the very first production Luce, known internally as Chassis 0, will cross the block during its annual Monterey sale in California. This isn’t just another early build number. Ferrari has decided to sell its debut electric model’s opening production unit in full public view, a move that breaks with decades of tradition. As Autoblog has noted, first production Ferraris are typically handed quietly to the brand’s most loyal and often most private clients, never offered up for anyone with a paddle and deep enough pockets.

Putting Chassis 0 up for open auction is a clear signal that Ferrari sees the Luce, its first four door, five seat model, as the start of a genuinely new chapter for the company. The Luce marks Ferrari’s first fully electric production car and also the first Ferrari ever to feature four doors and five seats, a shift that has already stirred plenty of debate among the Prancing Horse faithful, as covered in our earlier report on Ferrari’s marketing chief exiting amid the Luce launch backlash.

A One Of One Build From Ferrari’s Tailor Made Programme

The car itself was configured through Ferrari’s Tailor Made personalisation division, so no other Luce will look quite like it. The exterior wears a special Madreperla semi gloss finish paired with colour matched wheels that conceal bespoke brake calipers, a subtle but deliberate flex of the department’s attention to detail. Step inside and the cabin is trimmed in Le Mans metallic leather finished in Perla, contrasted with Grigio Corvara accents throughout. A small plaque inside identifies the car as Ferrari’s very first production electric vehicle, cementing its status as a genuine collector’s piece rather than just another well specced example.

No Reserve, But a Seven Figure Expectation

Ferrari and RM Sotheby’s are selling Chassis 0 without reserve, meaning it will go to whoever places the highest bid regardless of where that figure lands. Even so, expectations are high. Industry estimates suggest the car could fetch north of $1.1 million (roughly R18.15 million), reflecting both its status as chassis number one and its Tailor Made specification. Whatever the final hammer price ends up being, every cent will be donated by the Ferrari Foundation toward future educational initiatives, giving the sale a purpose well beyond simply adding another car to a private collection.

Why This Matters for Ferrari’s Electric Future

The Luce has already generated more discussion than perhaps any Ferrari launch in recent memory, and not always for reasons the brand would have chosen. Selling the first unit for charity, in public, is as much a statement of confidence as it is a fundraising exercise. It tells the market that Ferrari is willing to put its most symbolic electric car on full display rather than quietly tucking it away with a favoured client. South African enthusiasts curious about local availability can catch up on what we know so far in our piece on the Ferrari Luce EV coming to South Africa, along with our coverage on how buying a Luce may unlock access to Ferrari’s more exclusive future allocations.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Chassis 0 of the Ferrari Luce?

It’s the first production example of the Luce, Ferrari’s debut electric model, built through the brand’s Tailor Made personalisation programme and being sold as a unique, one of one specification car.

Where and when will it be auctioned?

RM Sotheby’s will offer the car during its annual Monterey auction in California, held alongside the wider Monterey car week festivities.

Where does the money from the sale go?

All proceeds, regardless of the final bid, will be donated by the Ferrari Foundation to support future educational initiatives.

Is the car being sold with a reserve price?

No, it’s going under the hammer without reserve, so the final price will be determined entirely by bidder demand on the day.

Roughly how much is Chassis 0 expected to sell for?

Estimates point to a winning bid in excess of 1.1 million US dollars, which converts to approximately R18.15 million at current exchange rates.

Will the Ferrari Luce be available in South Africa?

Yes, the Luce is confirmed for the South African market, though pricing and final specification details are still being finalised locally.