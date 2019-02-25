NewsCrash

Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Legacy Edition Crashed Into A Police Car In Witbank

By Zero2Turbo

Pictures emerged last night of a wrecked Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG somewhere in Johannesburg and one quick look indicated it was a Legacy Edition.

Only 10 of these models were made, all of them came to South Africa and now there are 9 left.

According to Witbank News, the Mercedes was taking part in the illegal dices that allegedly takes place in OR Tambo Drive every Sunday evening.

Unfortunately the AMG collided with a police car (van) which caused the car to roll over and land up on its side. The same publication mentioned that “the police official sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.”

We hope the police officer makes a full recovery but this is another warning as to the dangers of racing (dicing) illegally on our public roads.

KEEP IT TO THE RACETRACK PLEASE!!!

Source Witbank News
