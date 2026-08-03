Vespera Iride Evo 5 Revives the Mercedes 190 EVO II With 765 HP and Manual Power

The iconic Mercedes-Benz 190 EVO II has returned in spectacular fashion thanks to the Vespera Iride Evo 5, an ultra-exclusive restomod that blends unmistakable 1990s DTM-inspired styling with modern engineering and supercar-rivalling performance.

Developed with input from former MotoGP world champion and renowned collector Loris Capirossi, the Iride Evo 5 transforms the legendary sports sedan into a bespoke machine featuring an all-carbon-fibre body, a heavily reworked turbocharged straight-six engine and a fully hand-built production process. Every example is individually commissioned, ensuring no two cars are identical.

A Familiar Shape With Modern Supercar Presence

While the silhouette immediately recalls the original Mercedes-Benz 190 EVO II homologation special from 1990, virtually every exterior panel has been redesigned.

The entire body is now constructed from lightweight carbon fibre and the car sits significantly wider than its donor vehicle. The track has been increased by 100 mm on each side, creating a total width gain of 200 mm over the original model. The aggressive stance is complemented by deeper side skirts, functional vents behind the front wheel arches and an enormous rear wing inspired by touring car racing.

The launch car debuted in an elegant Montreal Green finish with gold accents, but buyers are offered something even more exclusive. Once a customer selects a paint colour, that shade is permanently removed from the available palette, guaranteeing complete exclusivity.

Other standout details include modern full-LED headlights and classic OZ Rally Racing wheels that reinforce the motorsport connection.

Turbocharged Straight-Six Delivers 765 HP

Beneath the bonnet, the familiar Mercedes M103 inline-six has undergone a complete transformation.

Originally a naturally aspirated 2.6-litre engine, it has been enlarged to 3.0 litres, strengthened with numerous forged internal components and fitted with turbocharging to unlock serious performance.

The result is an impressive 765 hp (570 kW) and 910 Nm (671 lb-ft) of torque. Power is sent exclusively to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox and a limited-slip differential.

Performance figures place the Iride Evo 5 firmly in supercar territory. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.4 seconds, reaches a top speed of 299 km/h (186 mph) and weighs only 1,450 kg.

Built for Drivers Who Still Love a Manual Gearbox

Although the engine delivers modern levels of performance, Vespera has deliberately retained a traditional driving experience.

The braking system draws inspiration from the original 190 EVO II, while the decision to pair the powerful turbocharged engine with a six-speed manual transmission reflects the company’s focus on driver engagement rather than outright automation.

In an era where dual-clutch gearboxes dominate the supercar segment, the manual transmission sets the Iride Evo 5 apart.

Bespoke Interior Matches Every Customer’s Vision

The cabin is still being finalised, but Vespera has confirmed that the interior will combine premium leather, Alcantara and carbon-fibre trim throughout.

Every vehicle will feature extensive personalisation options, allowing owners to tailor colours, materials and finishes to their exact preferences. The goal is to retain the analogue feel of the original while introducing the craftsmanship and quality expected from a modern hand-built grand tourer.

Price Reserved for Serious Collectors

Vespera has not announced an official price for the Iride Evo 5.

Instead, pricing is only shared with prospective buyers who express genuine interest in commissioning a car. That approach fits the philosophy behind the project, with each vehicle being individually built to customer specification rather than produced in conventional series production.