MSO McLaren 600LT Spider Headed for Geneva

The new McLaren 600LT Spider has entered production and the McLaren Special Operations (MSO) division is aiming to inspire prospective owners at the Geneva International Motor Show.

The main colour is Dove Grey, with accents in Napier Green (tribute to the 675LT colour). The highlights are on the splitter, sills, rear diffuser and door inserts, applied using a method new to McLaren road cars. Previously reserved for GT3 and GT4 racers, the Napier Green colour isn’t traditionally painted on, but rather “compressed into a light and flexible film which ensures a premium quality bespoke colour match.” From now the film will be an MSO option.

Obviously this example has been loaded with the MSO carbon offerings which includes the Defined Visual Carbon Fibre Front Fender Louvres, the Carbon Fibre Sill Finishers and what looks like both Visual Carbon Fibre Exterior Upgrade Packs.

Inside it’s fitted with Napier Green contrast stitching, the Senna seats, embroidered headrests plus “a range of ‘surprise and delight’ features for owners to find”

In addition, the car has been equipped with many of the most popular features from across the Sports Series range including carbon fibre interior upgrade with interior components, door inserts and tunnel sides trimmed in the material, and McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) with lap time function and three cameras.

We think it looks great in the shots but looking forward to seeing some actual shots from the motor show next month.