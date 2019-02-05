South Africa Now Getting Full Volkswagen Golf R Power (228 kW)

For those in the know when the Volkswagen Golf R was released to South Africa, its 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder offered 286 hp (213 kW) which was down from what the rest of the world was offered (305 hp; 228 kW).

Now we have confirmation from Volkswagen South Africa that the Golf R will be offered to our market with the full power output we should have got in the first place.

New exterior design highlights include the optional R Performance Titanium exhaust as well as optional R Performance brakes with brake calipers painted black with the ‘R’ logo.

The Golf R is offered in the following colours: Tornado Red, Pure White, Atlantic Blue Metallic, Indium Grey Metallic, Deep Black Pearl Effect Oryx White Mother of Pearl Effect and the classic Lapiz Blue Metallic paint finish.

Pricing for the Golf R starts at R676,000 and comes standard with a 5 year / 90 000km Service Plan, 3 year / 120 000km warranty and a 12-year anti-corrosion warranty.