Koenigsegg ‘Jesko 300’ Sister Car Will Aim At 300 MPH

The Koenigsegg Jesko was revealed yesterday and the level of engineering that has gone into the hypercar is just astonishing.

It bears all the styling hallmarks of Koenigseggs that have gone before it but its enormous mid-mounted active rear wing and huge front splitter (also active) are none-too-subtle indications that the Jesko is even more special than its formidable forebears. This equates to over 1,350 kg of downforce which is forty percent more than the Agera RS at 275 km/h (170 mph).

Fueled with Ethanol it will pump out 1,600 horsepower (1,193 kW) which makes it much more powerful than the record breaking Agera RS (1,360 hp).

Christian Von Koenigsegg mentioned at the reveal that there will be a sister car to the Jesko, with smaller splitters and wings and less of a focus on downforce. It will be called the Jesko 300, hinting at its potential to break the 300 mph (482 km/h) barrier.

Full pricing and performance details have yet to be revealed but we expect world-class acceleration figures from this awesome machine.