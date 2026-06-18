LEGO Reveals 4,104-Piece Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear Technic Set

Swedish hypercar specialist Koenigsegg has become the latest manufacturer to receive the prestigious LEGO Technic Ultimate Car treatment.

Its track-focused Sadair’s Spear, limited to just 30 examples worldwide, has been recreated as a detailed 1:8 scale model that will go on sale from July 1, 2026.

Made up of 4,104 pieces, the set gives members of the Koenigsegg “Ghost Squadron” fanbase the chance to own a miniature version of one of the world’s most exclusive machines.

The Swedish brand now sits alongside icons such as the Porsche 911, Bugatti Chiron, Lamborghini Sián, Ferrari Daytona SP3 and McLaren P1 in LEGO’s flagship supercar collection.

Packed With Authentic Engineering Details

The Technic model mirrors many of the engineering highlights found on the real Sadair’s Spear. Among the standout features are:

Detailed V8 piston engine

Functional nine-speed transmission

Koenigsegg’s distinctive Triplex suspension system

Working Ghost Mode mechanism

Just like the actual car, activating Ghost Mode raises the rear clamshell, opens the front bonnet, swings open the signature dihedral synchro-helix doors and folds the mirrors with a single motion.

Koenigsegg founder and CEO Christian von Koenigsegg described the collaboration as a celebration of engineering and creativity.

LEGO Senior Model Designer Kasper Rene Hansen, who spent 18 months developing the set, called it the most challenging and rewarding project of his career.

A Full-Size LEGO Sadair’s Spear Breaks Records

To mark the launch, LEGO and Koenigsegg went one step further by creating a drivable full-size Sadair’s Spear entirely from LEGO elements.

The life-sized creation consists of 327,906 pieces and tips the scales at 1,800 kg.

Driven by Koenigsegg test driver Markus Lundh, the giant LEGO car reached 111 km/h on the famous Goodwood Hillclimb, smashing the previous record of 50 km/h. The achievement effectively doubled the benchmark for large LEGO Technic builds.

Interestingly, Lundh had also set the Goodwood Festival of Speed hillclimb record in the real Sadair’s Spear during 2025.

Reflecting on the experience, Lundh said driving the life-size model felt remarkably similar to piloting an actual Koenigsegg and praised the level of engineering achieved by the LEGO Technic team.

A Collaboration Born From Shared Innovation

Speaking about the partnership, Koenigsegg COO Halldora von Koenigsegg explained that both companies share a passion for innovation, making the collaboration a natural fit.

She also revealed that every Sadair’s Spear contains a small inscription reading “when imagination meets innovation”, which perfectly captures the spirit of the project and serves as a subtle nod to the LEGO partnership.

Pricing and Availability

The LEGO Technic Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear will become available to LEGO Insiders members from July 1, 2026, with general sales starting on July 4.

Pricing has been set at $449.99 (approximately R7,420).