This Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Packs A Whopping 670 HP (500 kW)

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is by no means a slow car. As standard, the BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C63 rivalling Italian car produces 502 horsepower (374 kW) and 600 Nm of torque from its twin-turbo, 2.9-litre V6 engine. However, as we all know there is always one company out there who feels like a car’s standard power isn’t enough. Cue McChip-DKR.

This German tuning company offers 3 stages in upgrading the performance of the Giulia QV but we’re only interested in the 3rd and most impressive stage.

By pumping up the turbo-chargers, changing the software here and there and providing some TLC to a few other bits and bobs, the McChip-DKR-tuned Alfa now puts out 670 HP (500 kW) and 850 Nm. We don’t need to tell you that that is quite a substantial amount of grunt, but in case you need some convincing, that is the same power you get from the Alfa’s older brother, the Ferrari 488 GTB.

The upgrade comes with some performance benefits too (obviously). While we don’t know the 0-100 km/h yet, we do know you will be able to max out at 313 km/h, 6km/h more than a standard Giulia QV.

The cost of obtaining Ferrari-beating performance? McChip-DKR will charge you €15 589, which equates to roughly R250 000. Even if you add that to the price of the actual car, it is still less than the Ferrari. While you might not beat a Prancing Horse around the track, though, it’s nice to know you’ll probably keep up with it on the drag strip.