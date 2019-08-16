Pagani Huayra Roadster BC Commercial Shows What Passion Is All About

Pagani took the covers off the Huayra Roadster BC a few weeks ago with some calling it the most beautiful Pagani ever.

Ever since the inception of the company back in 1992, they have oozed passion for creating some of the worlds most desirable cars. Pieces of automotive art.

The 40 examples of the Huayra Roadster BC are of course already sold out but that does not mean they can’t use it for a commercial.

We love commercials where the car is being pushed to its limits with screaming exhausts but this is the total opposite and we absolutely love it. We still have a few months remaining this year, but this might just be one of the best car commercials of the year. What do you all think?

As a reminder, the Huayra Roadster BC packs a Mercedes-AMG 6.0-litre V12 power unit producing more power than ever before. The headline figures include 800 hp (597 kW) and 1,050 Nm of torque from 2,000 rpm.