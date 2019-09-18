Mercedes-AMG A 35 Sedan and A 45 S Pricing for South Africa

While we wait in anticipation for the arrival of the new hyper hatch from Mercedes-AMG, some of you out there are wondering how much it will be when it lands in South Africa.

We have obtained pricing for the range-topping A 45 S 4MATIC+ as well as the lesser A 35 4MATIC Sedan.

Base prices are as follows;

A 35 Sedan – R761,000 (excl CO2 tax of R5945,50)

(excl CO2 tax of R5945,50) A 45 S – R981,000 (excl CO2 tax of R9,108,00)

As always these prices inflate rather quickly with some option boxes ticked. The Designo Mountain Grey Magno paint for example is R31,500 and if you want the AMG Aerodynamics package (which you do), that will sting your wallet an extra R26,350.

If you get get the AMG Edition 1 (only for the A 35 hatch), you can add a cool R112,000 to the prices listed above. There is also an AMG Special “EDITION 1” for the A 45 S which will be an extra R144,500 and if you don’t want the stock wheel offering, you can spend as much as R30,500 on a specific set of wheels (seen in these shots).

As expected a well spec’d A 45 S will go for well above the R1 million mark. The order book is now open so the first customer units will likely arrive around February next year.