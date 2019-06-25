Mercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC Pricing and Detailed Specs for South Africa

BAS FRANSEN PHOTOGRAPHY @basfransenphotography

If you are looking at getting into the AMG game then the new entry-level offering from the Affalterbach crew is the little A 35 4MATIC.

As a reminder, it packs a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine making 301 hp (225 kW) of power and 400 Nm of torque. It is connected to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and a performance-oriented all-wheel-drive system that allows the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (0 to 62 mph) in 4.7 seconds before hitting a limited top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph).

So what will it cost us South Africans then? Base pricing sits at R749,000 (excluding R6,198 CO2 tax) which does not seem unreasonable in this day and age but we have the full spec sheet and that price can rocket with a few optional extras.

If you want it in Polar white, Jupiter red, Night black or Sun yellow you will not need to pay extra but colours like digital white metallic and cosmos black metallic will be an extra R3,200.

The AMG Performance high-end Seat Package will set you back R77,000 and the suspension with adaptive damping system will sting you to the tune of R22,400.

If you get the Edition 1 package, you can slap on a whopping R112,000 but this will include the AMG Aerodynamics Package as well as the AMG Night Package as standard.

A few nice options will quite easily take the price to R1 million so when building or spec’ing your new little hot hatch, go cautiously.

We are expecting to see the first units arrive in South Africa around October this year.