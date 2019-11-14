CrashNewsVideo

Frightening Accident Caught on Camera in Slovenia After Truck Falls 20m Over Viaduct

By Zero2Turbo

A scary video uploaded to Klip YouTube channel shows the moment when a truck in Slovenia went over the barriers and fell 20m.

The accident occurred when a 41-year-old Slovenian driver of an Opel Corsa lost control over his vehicle due to driving too fast for the conditions and hit the truck he was passing.

The truck broke through the safety barrier and fell from the viaduct, down about 20 metres. The 53-year-old Hungarian driver, unfortunately, did not survive the accident while the driver of a car sustained no injuries.

The video of the accident was published by DARS as a reminder to drivers of how quickly an accident can occur.

Photos of the aftermath can be seen here.

