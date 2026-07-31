LARTE Design Gives Cadillac Escalade-V ESV One-Colour Verde Carbon Transformation

LARTE Design has revealed its latest ESTHETE project based on the Cadillac Escalade-V ESV, showcasing an eye-catching Verde Carbon finish that blurs the line between painted bodywork and exposed carbon components.

Rather than contrasting painted panels with traditional carbon fibre, the German tuner has created a seamless appearance by matching every dry-carbon component to the same deep matte green finish. The result is a full-size luxury SUV that appears to be sculpted from a single material, regardless of where you look.

Fifteen Carbon Components Create A Cohesive Design

The ESTHETE package consists of 15 individually developed components that transform the Escalade-V’s appearance while maintaining the factory proportions.

The package includes:

Dry-carbon bonnet with integrated ventilation

Bonnet deflector

Grille surround

Front bumper overlay

Front splitter

Carbon mirror caps

Front wheel arch extensions

Door mouldings

Vertical LED headlight elements

Rear wheel arch extensions

Forged alloy wheels developed specifically for the ESTHETE programme

Roof spoiler

Tailgate trim

Rear bumper overlay

Rear diffuser featuring integrated dual LED brake lights

According to LARTE Design, the carbon pieces are produced with pigment embedded directly into the dry-carbon weave before being colour-matched to the bodywork, creating an uninterrupted finish across every surface.

Factory Engineering Remains Untouched

One of the key advantages of the ESTHETE package is that it requires no permanent modifications to the vehicle.

All components mount using the Escalade-V’s original factory attachment points, meaning the body is never cut or permanently altered. Parking sensors, towing capability and the SUV’s driver assistance systems remain fully operational, while the mechanical package is left completely standard.

Premium Manufacturing Standards

Each carbon component is manufactured in Germany using an autoclave curing process to achieve a Class-A surface finish.

LARTE Design says the production process delivers precise panel fitment, lower weight and long-term colour stability, while every body kit is produced under TÜV-certified manufacturing standards.

Supercharged V8 Performance Still Takes Centre Stage

Powering the Escalade-V ESV is Cadillac’s familiar supercharged 6.2-litre V8, producing 682 hp (509 kW) and 885 Nm (653 lb-ft) of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Despite its imposing size, the performance SUV can sprint from 0 to 97 km/h (60 mph) in just 4.4 seconds, making it one of the quickest luxury SUVs on the market.

Since the ESTHETE package focuses entirely on aesthetics, these impressive performance figures remain unchanged.

Personalisation Without Compromise

LARTE positions the ESTHETE programme as its Level 2 customisation offering, allowing customers to specify virtually any exterior colour while maintaining a perfectly matched finish between the paintwork and dry-carbon components.

The same philosophy has already been applied across the company’s projects for the Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-AMG range, BMW, Porsche and now Cadillac.

Every ESTHETE kit is manufactured in Germany and shipped worldwide, with installation support available through LARTE Design’s global partner network.