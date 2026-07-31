Ferrari’s Controversial Luce EV Is Already Sold Out For 2026 Despite Early Criticism

Ferrari’s first fully electric model may have divided opinion when it debuted, but that hasn’t stopped buyers from snapping it up. The Italian marque has confirmed that it has already achieved its 2026 sales target for the Luce, highlighting just how strong demand remains for the brand, even when it ventures into unfamiliar territory.

The news comes as Ferrari also increased its full-year 2026 revenue forecast from $8.7 billion (approximately R155.73 billion) to $8.8 billion (approximately R157.52 billion), driven by continued demand for its traditional supercars and an ongoing appetite for bespoke customer personalisation options.

Ferrari Raises Revenue Outlook

The company says its financial outlook has improved thanks to a healthy mix of model sales and customers spending more on personalised specifications.

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna highlighted the continued popularity of the brand’s customisation programme as one of the key contributors to the stronger forecast. At the same time, the Luce EV appears to have exceeded expectations commercially, despite the mixed public reaction it received when it was unveiled.

Luce EV Hits 2026 Sales Target In Just Two Months

Ferrari has confirmed that allocations for the Luce scheduled for 2026 have already been secured, although the company stopped short of revealing exactly how many vehicles have been ordered or how many deposits have been placed.

Reports indicate that demand has been particularly strong in China, allowing Ferrari to reach its internal sales objective in only two months.

A Divisive Ferrari That Still Found Buyers

When Ferrari revealed the Luce, reactions across social media and enthusiast circles were overwhelmingly negative. The car’s unconventional styling quickly became the subject of online jokes, with even former Ferrari chairman Luca di Montezemolo publicly criticising the company’s first EV.

As more examples appeared in different exterior colours and wheel designs, opinions softened slightly, although it remains one of Ferrari’s most polarising models in recent memory.

Whether enthusiasts love it or hate it, Ferrari appears unconcerned. The company’s target audience clearly differs from the vocal online audience, and those customers have responded by placing orders.

Ferrari’s Strategy Is Already Paying Off

With a starting price of more than $600,000 (over R10.74 million), the Luce was never intended to be a mass-market electric vehicle.

Instead, it represents Ferrari’s effort to broaden its product portfolio while maintaining the exclusivity and profitability that have become hallmarks of the brand.

Judging by the early sales performance, that strategy is working exactly as planned. Regardless of public opinion, Ferrari has successfully launched a new model that has already achieved its initial commercial objective and contributed to stronger financial guidance for the year.