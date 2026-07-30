Ferrari 12Cilindri GTO Spied Testing With Aggressive Aero Upgrades

Ferrari appears to be preparing a more focused version of its naturally aspirated V12 grand tourer, as fresh prototype sightings strongly suggest a new 12Cilindri GTO is under development.

Although the standard 12Cilindri already delivers supercar-rivalling performance, the latest test mule hints that Maranello is working on an even more track-focused flagship with enhanced aerodynamics and reduced weight.

Ferrari’s GTO Name Could Be Returning

The GTO badge carries enormous significance in Ferrari’s history, having appeared on just a handful of iconic models. It first debuted on the legendary 250 GTO in 1962 before returning on the 288 GTO during the 1980s and, most recently, the 599 GTO.

While Ferrari has yet to officially confirm a hotter version of the 12Cilindri, reports indicate the company recently trademarked the “12Cilindri GTO” name, adding further weight to speculation that the project is well underway.

Prototype Reveals Functional Aerodynamic Changes

The camouflaged development car hides most of its styling updates, but several key details are impossible to miss.

At the front, the prototype features new aerodynamic canards integrated into the bumper, suggesting increased front-end downforce. The side profile remains largely unchanged, with the familiar 21-inch wheels carried over from the standard model.

The biggest visual difference appears at the rear, where Ferrari has fitted a pronounced ducktail spoiler. The design echoes previous hardcore front-engined V12 Ferraris such as the F12tdf and 812 Competizione, both of which used similar aerodynamic solutions to improve stability at high speeds.

Naturally Aspirated V12 Expected To Stay

Power is expected to come from the same magnificent 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 found in the current 12Cilindri.

In standard form, the engine produces 819 hp (610 kW) and 678 Nm (500 lb-ft) of torque, sending power exclusively to the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Ferrari has also recently introduced the Manuale programme, allowing buyers to commission a six-speed manual conversion.

Rather than chasing massive power gains, Ferrari is more likely to sharpen the GTO’s performance through weight reduction, chassis revisions and improved aerodynamics while preserving the character of its naturally aspirated V12.

Likely Arrival In 2027

Although Ferrari remains tight-lipped about the project, the development stage of this prototype suggests the 12Cilindri GTO could make its official debut sometime in 2027.

If history is anything to go by, the new GTO should become the ultimate expression of Ferrari’s front-engined V12 formula, combining increased driver engagement with sharper dynamics while maintaining one of the last naturally aspirated twelve-cylinder engines on sale.