Jaguar F-Type Recalled in Australia for Being Too Loud

If you have had the chance to drive a Jaguar F-Type or see (and hear) one in person, then you will know they are not silent vehicles but surely they are not too loud?

The F-Type SVR is a very loud and angry Brit but Australian authorities did not find that model guilty in this case. 28 units of the supercharged V6 F-Type were recalled to make them less noisy.

The recall documentation issued by Product Safety Australia has listed 28 F-Type cars spread across 2019 and 2020 model years to be recalled as they have been reported to be exceeding the regulated maximum drive-by test limit of 74 decibels.

The document does not mention how much louder the 3.0-litre supercharged V6 is over the regulation limit but you can bet the 28 owners will not be too chuffed about “quietening” their sports cars.

Surely the V8 variants of the F-Type are way above the decibel limit if the V6 is an issue?