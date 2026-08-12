First Look Inside The New Jaguar Type 01 Electric GT

Jaguar has given us the first proper look inside its upcoming Type 01, revealing a dramatic four-seat cabin that carries much of the thinking behind the Type 00 concept into production.

The electric grand tourer will play a crucial role in Jaguar’s transformation into a fully electric luxury brand. Although development prototypes have been spotted on the road for some time, this is the first occasion Jaguar has officially shown an undisguised section of the production car.

Type 00 Concept Influences Are Clear

Anyone familiar with the Type 00 concept will immediately recognise the direction Jaguar has taken.

Rather than watering down the show car’s interior for production, the company appears to have retained many of its more unconventional ideas. Jaguar describes the Type 01 cabin as essentially bringing its concept-car vision into a road-going model.

The centrepiece is a substantial structure running through the entire length of the passenger compartment. Jaguar calls it a signature art piece, but it effectively acts as a central spine separating the four occupants.

Each passenger gets an individual seat and clearly defined space, giving the Type 01 more of a four-seat grand tourer layout than a conventional luxury saloon.

Above them sits a low roof incorporating a large panoramic glass section.

Minimalist Dashboard With Hidden Technology

Jaguar has taken a similarly unusual approach to the dashboard.

The driver sits relatively low, with a large digital display positioned directly ahead. Beyond that, the dashboard remains remarkably uncluttered.

A smaller touchscreen emerges from the central structure and handles functions including climate and infotainment. Jaguar refers to the setup as hidden on-demand technology, with much of the interface incorporated into the architecture rather than dominating the dashboard.

There is also a noticeable visual separation between the driver and front passenger areas, continuing the individual cockpit theme found throughout the cabin.

Another interesting detail is the strikethrough graphic used across the dashboard. The same design continues onto the upper section of the bonnet, creating a visual connection between the interior and exterior.

No Rear Window For Jaguar Type 01

One of the Type 01’s more controversial design decisions has also been confirmed.

There is no conventional rear window.

Instead, Jaguar has adopted a camera-based rear-view system, following a similar philosophy to cars such as the Polestar 4.

What makes Jaguar’s implementation particularly unusual is the position of the digital rear-view display. Rather than replacing the traditional mirror at the top of the windscreen, the screen sits at its base, roughly aligning it with the exterior mirrors.

It should create a very different rearward viewing experience compared with a conventional car.

Premium Materials Take Centre Stage

Technology isn’t the only focus inside the Type 01.

Jaguar says the cabin draws inspiration from materials including travertine stone and handcrafted textiles, with extensive attention given to texture and surface finishes.

The prominent centre structure receives a brass-inspired finish, with similar detailing appearing across the upper sections of the doors. Jaguar’s familiar leaper emblem is embossed into these areas rather than being added as a conventional badge.

Jaguar managing director Rawdon Glover says the Type 01 has been designed to be instantly recognisable from any angle, while describing its cabin as unlike anything else currently on the road.

Jaguar Type 01 Reveal Set For October

Before its full reveal, Jaguar will bring the Type 01 to Monterey Car Week in California this weekend, although the car will still be wearing a newly designed camouflage wrap.

The covers are scheduled to come off properly in New York on 6 October.

The Type 01 represents the first production model from Jaguar’s dramatically repositioned electric era, making its debut one of the most important launches for the British manufacturer in decades.