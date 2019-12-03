Jaguar Reveal Refreshed F-Type With Sleek New Face

The Jaguar F-Type is a cracking looking sports car and now the 2021 variants look even better thanks to a nip and tuck.

Cosmetic changes are very clear upfront with a design that has evolved with a focus on even greater purity and discipline to the perfectly-sculpted form. The designers sculpt a new, low-slung nose and reorient the headlights so that they now stretch horizontally across the front. The hood also has subtle styling changes to match the more curvaceous appearance from this refresh. The new front bumper and subtly enlarged grille deliver even more visual impact and presence.

The updates at the rear are far less noticeable with a minor taillight design change and a slightly lower bumper and diffuser.

Inside you will easily notice changes from the current F-Type most noticeably a digital instrument cluster to replace the traditional analogue gauges. The infotainment system gains standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the tech is now capable of over-the-air software updates.

The following variants of the refreshed F-Type range will be introduced to sub-Sahara Africa next year and will consist of:

F-Type R-Dynamic Coupé and Convertible: 221kW 2.0-litre four-cylinder; Quickshift RWD OR 280kW 3.0-litre V6; Quickshift; RWD

F-Type First Edition Coupé and Convertible: 280kW 3.0-litre V6; Quickshift; AWD

F-Type R Coupé and Convertible: 423kW and 700 Nm 5.0-litre supercharged V8; Quickshift AWD

The new F-Type R specifically offers even faster, crisper gear changes when the driver commands shifts manually via the steering wheel-mounted paddles or the SportShift gear selector. Both upshifts and downshifts are more immediate and give an even more connected and responsive feel.

The distinctive crackle and pop on the overrun synonymous with the F-Type, remains, the sounds meticulously tuned to suit the range of powerful four, six, and eight-cylinder engines.