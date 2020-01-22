Manchester United Keeper Sergio Romero Walks Away from Lamborghini Gallardo Crash

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero was involved in a scary crash on Monday whilst driving his Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-2.

He was on the way to the team practice near Carrington when he lost control of the supercar and skidded under a guard rail on the roadside. Luckily he managed to escape unscathed but the same cannot be said for his Italian bull.

News reports are claiming that the car is a total loss and will be sent to the junkyard.

As to the cause of the incident, it is currently unknown but reports mention that temperatures were below freezing in the area which could result in some icy road conditions. As you all know, a rear-wheel-drive exotic car on slippery cold roads is not a recipe you want to play with.