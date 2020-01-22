CrashNewsVideo

Manchester United Keeper Sergio Romero Walks Away from Lamborghini Gallardo Crash

By Zero2Turbo

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero was involved in a scary crash on Monday whilst driving his Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-2.

He was on the way to the team practice near Carrington when he lost control of the supercar and skidded under a guard rail on the roadside. Luckily he managed to escape unscathed but the same cannot be said for his Italian bull.

News reports are claiming that the car is a total loss and will be sent to the junkyard.

Related Posts

Mansory Carbonado Lamborghini Aventador Burnt To A Crisp In…

Menacing Matte Black Lamborghini Veneno Roadster Heading to…

As to the cause of the incident, it is currently unknown but reports mention that temperatures were below freezing in the area which could result in some icy road conditions. As you all know, a rear-wheel-drive exotic car on slippery cold roads is not a recipe you want to play with.

You might also like
Crash

Mansory Carbonado Lamborghini Aventador Burnt To A Crisp In Prague

News

Menacing Matte Black Lamborghini Veneno Roadster Heading to Auction

News

Lamborghini Skipping Geneva Motor Show This Year

News

Lamborghini Urus ST-X Due This Year With Hybrid Variant Coming Too

News

Prior-Design Lamborghini Urus Looks Downright Furious

News

Lamborghini Looking To Stabilize Sales at 8,500 Units For A Few Years

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us