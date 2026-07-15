Lamborghini Opens Up About Manual Transmission Future and New Sterrato Models

Ferrari’s recent unveiling of the limited-run 12Cilindri Manuale has reignited the conversation around manual transmissions in the supercar world. It also raised an obvious question: could Lamborghini eventually follow suit?

Speaking during the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed, Lamborghini’s Chief Marketing and Sales Officer, Federico Foschini, acknowledged that there is still a passionate group of buyers who would welcome the return of a manual gearbox.

According to Foschini, there remains an opportunity for such a model because a handful of enthusiasts continue to value the traditional driving experience. However, he made it clear that customer demand alone is not enough to change Lamborghini’s long-term direction.

Motorsport Technology Continues to Shape Lamborghini’s Future

While the idea of a manual transmission is appealing to many enthusiasts, Lamborghini believes modern performance is increasingly linked to advanced automatic gearboxes and hybrid powertrains.

The Italian manufacturer continues to develop its road cars using technology inspired by motorsport, where paddle-shift transmissions and electrified drivetrains have become the standard. From Lamborghini’s perspective, these systems deliver quicker shifts, better performance and improved efficiency, making them the logical path forward.

That means a factory-built manual Lamborghini remains highly unlikely in the foreseeable future.

Foschini also highlighted that Ferrari’s 12Cilindri Manuale is being offered as a limited-production special rather than a permanent addition to the range, making it a unique exception rather than a shift in industry direction.

Demand for Manuals Has Not Disappeared

Even though manufacturers continue moving towards automated transmissions, demand for manual performance cars remains surprisingly strong.

The Porsche 911 GT3 is one of the best examples, with manual versions proving extremely popular in key markets whenever buyers are given the choice. It shows there is still a healthy appetite for an analogue driving experience, particularly among collectors and enthusiasts.

Whether Lamborghini eventually decides that niche is worth pursuing remains another matter entirely.

Classic Lamborghini Nameplates Could Return

Beyond the discussion around gearboxes, Foschini also touched on Lamborghini’s willingness to revive legendary model names under the right circumstances.

The success of the modern Countach proved that revisiting an iconic badge can work, but only if the new vehicle genuinely celebrates the original rather than simply relying on nostalgia.

Rather than routinely bringing back historic models, Lamborghini says any revival would need to represent something truly significant for the brand.

Industry speculation continues to suggest that a modern interpretation of the legendary Miura could eventually arrive, potentially based on the Revuelto platform.

Sterrato Formula Could Expand Beyond the Huracan

Lamborghini also appears interested in expanding the Sterrato concept beyond the discontinued Huracan Sterrato.

Foschini suggested the new Temerario would be the strongest candidate for an off-road inspired derivative thanks to its everyday usability, overall package and positioning within the range.

Although the V12-powered Revuelto could theoretically receive similar treatment, the smaller Temerario is viewed internally as the more natural fit.

There is even room for a tougher version of the Urus. While the SUV already offers light off-road capability, a more extreme variant featuring dedicated all-terrain tyres and rugged styling could broaden the Sterrato family even further.

New High-Performance Lamborghini Models Are Coming Soon

Looking ahead, Lamborghini has confirmed that its immediate focus remains firmly on performance.

A new Revuelto derivative is expected to debut during Monterey Car Week, while another high-performance Temerario variant is scheduled to arrive before the end of 2026.

Rather than focusing on off-road capability, both models are expected to deliver sharper track performance, greater dynamic ability and more aggressive styling.

Foschini described the upcoming Revuelto derivative as a significant step forward in performance with an especially dramatic design, suggesting Lamborghini’s flagship V12 still has plenty of evolution left.