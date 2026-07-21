Lamborghini Reveals Revuelto Impavido to Celebrate 25 Years in Japan

Lamborghini has revealed the Revuelto Impavido, a special edition created exclusively for the Japanese market to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Lamborghini Japan.

Production is limited to just 25 individually numbered examples, each celebrating the long-standing relationship between the Italian supercar manufacturer and one of its most important markets. The name Impavido, which translates to fearless and courageous in Italian, reflects the inspiration behind the project: the centuries-old Bushido code, built on values such as courage, discipline and honour.

The anniversary model showcases how Lamborghini’s Ad Personam personalisation programme can blend Italian craftsmanship with Japanese cultural influences, resulting in a one-off interpretation of the Revuelto.

Samurai Armour Inspires Every Design Detail

Rather than relying on conventional special edition graphics, the Revuelto Impavido draws heavily from the design language of traditional samurai armour.

The sharp graphics running along the doors and rear bumper mimic the movement of a katana sword slicing through the air, while gold detailing references the odoshi, the silk cords that held together samurai armour and symbolised rank and identity.

At the front, styling elements take inspiration from the maedate, the ornamental crest mounted on samurai helmets, giving the Revuelto an even more commanding appearance. Roof and fender details reference kozane, the lacquered armour plates that created the layered construction of traditional Japanese armour.

Four Unique Colour Themes

Customers can choose from four exclusive exterior specifications, each inspired by an important element of Japanese culture and samurai symbolism.

The glossy finishes include:

Verde Campus , inspired by Hisui jade, representing life and prosperity.

, inspired by Hisui jade, representing life and prosperity. Grigio Artis Lucido, influenced by the craftsmanship and elegance of the katana sword.

The matt finishes comprise:

Grigio Crater Matt , reflecting the black and grey armour worn by samurai as a symbol of authority and protection.

, reflecting the black and grey armour worn by samurai as a symbol of authority and protection. Rosso Pyra, inspired by the legendary Sanada Red associated with bravery and discipline.

Gloss paint options receive Nero Noctis and Bronzo Oreadi accents, while matt versions feature Nero Nemesis and Bronzo Serse detailing. Matching carbon-fibre exterior components, 21-inch front and 22-inch rear Altanero forged wheels finished in Shiny Black, bronze brake calipers and matt black exhaust tips complete the exterior package.

Inside, the cabin combines Nero Ade leather with Corsa Tex upholstery, bronze contrast stitching, exclusive Samurai embroidery, bespoke door trim patterns and an individually numbered carbon-fibre plaque identifying each example as 1 of 25.

A Milestone for Lamborghini in Japan

Lamborghini says the Impavido was created specifically to honour the loyalty and enthusiasm of its Japanese customers over the past quarter century.

By combining Italian engineering with Japanese cultural references, the limited edition stands as one of the most distinctive Ad Personam projects the company has produced, highlighting the growing importance of personalisation for Lamborghini buyers around the world.