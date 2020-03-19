News

Flagship Bentley Mulsanne Replacement Likely To Be SUV

By Zero2Turbo

Bentley has retired the Mulsanne model which makes the new Flying Spur the current flagship offering.

In an interview with Car and Driver, boss Adrian Hallmark suggested the role of a flagship model could be attributed to a new luxury SUV positioned above the Bentayga which would take on the likes of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

The negative news is that it will not likely be powered by the brands superb twin-turbo 6.0-litre as Hallmark said Bentley is looking to retire the legendary W12 “relatively soon”.

The new Bentayga-topping SUV potentially on the way is not the only new high-riding Crewe creation we may see as the Mulliner boss Tim Hannig recently told Top Gear that a Bentayga Convertible is not completely ruled out.

Comments
